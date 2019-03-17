1 million pounds of pork seized at US border amid deadly Chinese outbreak

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized around 1 million pounds of pork at the Newark Port or Entry on Friday, in what authorities are calling the largest agricultural bust in U.S. history.

The raid was made to combat the spread of African swine fever, a contagious disease that has killed more than 1 million pigs in China. The virus hasn’t been seen in the U.S yet, but it spreads rapidly to livestock. According to Customs and Border Protection, it would cause serious damage to the U.S. pork industry. The good news is the virus does not affect humans.

“Agriculture specialists made a critical interception of these prohibited animal products, and stopped them from entering the U.S. before they could potentially cause grave damage,” Troy Miller, director of Customs and Border Protection Field Operations, told NJ.com.

Miller said it would cause nearly $10 billion worth of damage to the U.S. pork industry within one year. – READ MORE