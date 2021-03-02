1 in 6 from America’s youngest adult generation identify as LGBT

Approximately one in six from America’s youngest adult generation now identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, headlining a trend of increased LGBT identification in the country, according to a new Gallup survey.

The survey, conducted throughout the last year, found that 16% of U.S. adults from Generation Z identify as something other than heterosexual. Those surveyed were born between 1997 and 2002. Generation Z is defined as those born between 1997 and 2012; the survey did not include those who have not reached age 18. Of those 18- to 23-year-olds who identify as LGBT, 72% of them classified themselves as bisexual.

“Thus, 11.5% of all Gen Z adults in the U.S. say they are bisexual, with about 2% each identifying as gay, lesbian or transgender,” Gallup stated.

Additionally, the percentage is poised to grow, since many individuals from Generation Z have not yet reached adulthood and thus were not surveyed.

Generally, the survey found that individuals from younger generations were “far more likely” to consider themselves to be something other than heterosexual than were those from older generations. However, that’s not surprising considering the cultural shift American society has undergone in recent decades toward a more liberal view of gender and sexuality and a more open stance toward sexual experimentation.- READ MORE

