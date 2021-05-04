1 In 5 EV Owners In California Are Switching Back To Gas Because Charging Is A “Hassle”

When people are inconvenienced for just the slightest bit of time, the virtue signaling flies right out the window as though it never existed. It’s almost as if the “green” energy cult exists in a world of their own cognitive dissonance, surviving off of recruiting new entrants to their “ideology”, rather than actually practicing its tenets.

For example, about 20% of all “planet saving EV owning visionaries” in California are defecting from their EVs back to gas-powered vehicles, according to a new report by Business Insider. The switch back to gas comes as a result of charging being a “hassle”, the report found.

The report cites a new study published in the journal Nature Energy by University of California Davis researchers Scott Hardman and Gil Tal. They surveyed people in California who purchased EVs between 2012 and 2018.

1 in 5 switched back to avoid dealing with the lengthy time it took for their vehicles to charge. (Wait until they find out how the electricity was being generated to charge their cars in the first place!)”- READ MORE

