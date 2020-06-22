1 Dead, 11 Wounded In Minneapolis Mass Shooting

Twelve people were shot overnight in a mass shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a city struggling with whether to “defund” and “disband” their police department following the death of George Floyd, a black man who perished while in Minneapolis police custody.

CNN reports that the shooting took place on Hennepin Avenue South, in a district of the city already rocked by protests and riots over the last several weeks. The “melee” left one person dead and at least 11 wounded, though none of the wounded appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis police say they have not made an arrest.

“Witnesses said Hennepin Avenue South was also the scene of looting and destruction when violence marred the protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who was killed in the same city,” per CNN. “Some of the same businesses on the street, which had just finished repairing damage from last month, are now left with shattered windows from the shooting.”

Witnesses say that at least two groups of people were shooting at each other, and the shooting, which took place just after midnight, “continued up the block” until the two groups disappeared into the night, leaving a mess — and at least one person dead. The ground was littered with shells, witnesses told local media, from at least three different weapons. – READ MORE

