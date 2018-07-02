$1.7M in fentanyl from China detected by drug-sniffing dog at Philadelphia port

A routine inspection at a Philadelphia port last week resulted in the confiscation of $1.7 million worth of the dangerous opioid fentanyl, which had been shipped from China, federal authorities said.

A drug-sniffing dog detected the fentanyl inside barrels of iron oxide, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 50 packages of the “white, powdery substance,” a CBP release said. Officers later positively identified the substance as fentanyl.

Fentanyl shipment from China worth $1.7 million seized at Philadelphia Port. https://t.co/bdX6UI0SHC pic.twitter.com/XITKIo0Aq6 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 29, 2018

The drugs weighed a total of 110 pounds, and had a street value of $34,000 per kilogram, authorities said. – READ MORE

