$1.7 Million Worth Of ‘Washed Up’ Cocaine, 62 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Florida Keys

Nearly $2 million in narcotics were found in the water near the Florida Keys over the weekend, the U.S. Border Patrol announced, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

Over 70 pounds of cocaine and 62 pounds of marijuana were found by recreational boaters between Friday and Saturday, Border Patrol Spokesperson Adam Hoffner said, the Miami Herald reported.

“The increase in washed-up narcotics indicates that smugglers continue to operate along the Florida coastline,” Hoffner said, according to the Miami Herald. “We are grateful for the community’s support to our border security mission here in Florida.”

#BreakingNews; Recreational boaters in the #Florida Keys discovered 1.8 million dollars worth of drugs. One boater located a bag with 73 lbs of cocaine & another located 62 lbs of marijuana. #BorderPatrol agents along with @USCGSoutheast responded & took custody of the drugs. pic.twitter.com/eMXmyv6QZJ — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) May 4, 2021

A boater found a large sack with 25 individual packages of cocaine just south of Key Largo on Friday, the Miami Herald reported. The boater reported the narcotics to the authorities and Miami Border Patrol agents picked up the cocaine, estimated to be worth $1.7 million, according to Hoffner.

Another boater found a sack containing five packages of marijuana near Marathon, Florida, according to the Miami Herald. Border Patrol officials estimated the marijuana to be worth $100,000 after removing the bundle from the water.

CBP did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.