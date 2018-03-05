‘​To every Hollywood phony’: NRA posts​ ‘Time’s Up’-inspired ad targeting celebs amid Oscars (VIDEO)

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now.”

–@DLoesch #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/SDVjeTxyfB — NRATV (@NRATV) March 4, 2018

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch promoted her new television show with a controversial message on Twitter on Sunday.

In a video, Loesch stands in front of a black background as dramatic Western music plays. She calls out “every lying member of the media,” “every Hollywood phony,” and “the role-model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents.”

She tells them, “Your time is running out.” – READ MORE

