‘​To every Hollywood phony’: NRA posts​ ‘Time’s Up’-inspired ad targeting celebs amid Oscars (VIDEO)

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch promoted her new television show with a controversial message on Twitter on Sunday.

In a video, Loesch stands in front of a black background as dramatic Western music plays. She calls out “every lying member of the media,” “every Hollywood phony,” and “the role-model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents.”

She tells them, “Your time is running out.” – READ MORE

