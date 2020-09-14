​​​​​​​DEA Busts Drug ‘Superhighway’ Across America, Seizes 28,000 Pounds Of Meth

U.S. Attorney William Barr and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Timothy Shea announced Thursday, at a press conference in Phoenix, a large meth bust across the U.S., seizing thousands of pounds of methamphetamine, tens of millions of dollars, and hundreds of firearms.

The operation was a six-month-long effort to bring down a ‘meth superhighway’ that was controlled by Mexican cartels and stretched across the U.S.

Happening now! AG Barr and DEA Administrator Tim Shea announcing results of Operation Crystal Shield, a DEA-led initiative to intercept meth before it hits the street. pic.twitter.com/ZIFAbBFeiv — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) September 10, 2020

The operation included 750 investigations across ‘meth hubs’ in Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Diego, and St. Louis, resulting in 1,840 arrests, the seizure of 28,560 pounds of methamphetamine, 284 firearms and $43.3 million in drug profits. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --