‘You’re Getting Played, Man!’–Former SEAL Rips CNN For Focusing On Trump’s Tweets (VIDEO)

Former Navy SEAL and Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor blasted CNN on Monday for dedicating too much coverage to Trump’s tweets.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Taylor about the origin of Trump’s recent tweet that showed him body slamming CNN during a fake wrestling performance. The video apparently came from Reddit and showed Trump during a recent WWE cameo fighting Vince McMahon with the CNN logo superimposed on McMahon’s head.

Taylor let out a little chuckle before giving Camerota a piece of his mind.

“Well, I don’t know anything about what you just said in terms of whose account it was or anything like that, I have no idea,” he said. “But if I could give objective advice to you, I think that you guys are getting played, man.”

“Every time he does this you guys overreact…and you play right into his hands,” Taylor continued. “Now you’re like, ‘oh my god he’s inciting violence!’…most Americans don’t believe he’s inciting violence from a WWF clip.”

WATCH:

Camerota seemed unsure how to respond, as she clearly wanted to ask Taylor more questions about the tweet. Instead of switching to “real news,” as Taylor requested, she doubled down and asked if the tweets should be considered official presidential statements.

“You guys gotta start reporting on news,” Taylor responded.

