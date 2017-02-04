‘Young Turks’ Hosts Think Berkeley Riot Was Actually Right-Wing Plot to Destroy Education

Hosts of the hyper-progressive and massively popular YouTube talk show The Young Turks are suggesting that the rioting at the University of California, Berkeley this week was actually part of a right-wing plot to destroy education.

In a video published yesterday, The Young Turks, a show strangely named after perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide, discussed UC’s Berkeley’s decision to shut down the Milo Yiannopoulos speaking event and the unrest that followed. The hosts of the show, Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, claimed nobody really knows who the rioters were, and insisted that Berkeley students themselves played no part in the violent protests. – READ MORE