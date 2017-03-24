‘Yes’ — Nunes Confirms Obama Admin. Incidentally Collected Trump’s Personal Communications

Congressman Devin Nunes confirmed Wednesday afternoon that some of President Trump’s personal communications were in fact collected by the Obama administration during the 2016 election.

Earlier in the day, Nunes — the chairman of the House Intelligence Community — said POTUS’ communications might have been included in those reports, yet he adjusted his statement when asked during a media gaggle outside the White House.

“Are you suggesting that Mr. Trump’s communications are in those reports?” a reporter directly asked Nunes. “Second, are you saying you’re concerned enough that this will trigger a different separate investigation, and third, why did you not discuss this with a ranking member before you came to the White House?”

“Yes, no, and I’m going to be meeting at some point to talk about where to go with this investigation,” the congressman responded. “I had to brief the Speaker first, and then I had to talk to the C.I.A. director, N.S.A. director, and I’m waiting to talk to the F.B.I. director because we’re still waiting to find out how we’re going to get this. I went and voted and talked to the president.”

