WSJ: Trump Will Sign Executive Order to Roll Back Dodd-Frank
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday unraveling the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform. The move comes as part of a comprehensive plan to rescind regulations set in the wake of the financial crisis.
The White House will also enact another executive action that will dismantle the Department of Labor’s controversial Fiduciary Rule that critics argue would upend the retirement-account advisory business. – READ MORE