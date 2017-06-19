Wounded Capitol Cop: ‘God Puts Us In Places For A Reason’

The Capitol Police officers present at the fateful GOP congressional baseball practice this week are being hailed as heroes for killing the left-wing sociopath who sprayed bullets onto the field.

David Bailey, the injured special agent who threw out the first pitch at the baseball game Thursday night, was interviewed by Inside Edition. The entertainment show spoke to him at the game. The episode airs Friday.

Asked about being called a “hero,” Bailey downplayed that status and said, “I’m just doing my job. If I’m a hero, then every police officer in the world is a hero.”

All week, people have been chattering about the fact that the only reason there was not a massacre is that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) was attending practice — and leadership gets police protection.

“God puts us in places for a reason,” Bailey said when asked about the luck of he and his fellow officers being there.

Bailey has been a Capitol Hill Police officer since 2008.

His duties, as described on his LinkedIn page, are as follows:

“Primarily responsible for the protection of life and property. Also preventing, detecting and investigating criminal acts. Enforce traffic regulations throughout a large complex of congressional buildings, parks, and through fares. Responsible for the protection of Members of Congress, Officers of Congress, and their families as expanded by statute to the entire United States, its territories and possessions, and the District of Columbia.”

Watch here.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].