Women’s March sports slew of liberal talking points

The anti-Trump overtones of the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., encouraged a potpourri of other causes besides feminism to rear their heads Saturday afternoon.

While many of the chants and signs represented different facets of the liberal feminist movement, many of the spin-off causes had little to do with women's rights. They tended to be anti-Trump sentiments, liberal talking points or both. Some, like rights for disabled people and term limits for Congress, were non-partisan issues.