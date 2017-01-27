Women’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped And Tortured A Man

(Daily Caller) The Women’s March on Washington last week featured as a speaker convicted felon Donna Hylton who, along with several others, kidnapped a man and then tortured him to death.

Hylton’s name is listed on the Women’s March website alongside prominent liberals like Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, actress Gloria Steinem, filmmaker Michael Moore and CNN commentator Van Jones.

Hylton, along with three men and three other women, kidnapped 62-year-old real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo and held him for ransom, before eventually killing him. As noted in a 1995 Psychology Today article, when asked about forcibly sodomizing the victim with a three foot steel pole, one of Hylton’s accomplices replied: “He was a homo anyway.”

Speaking about Hylton, New York City Detective William Spurling told Psychology Today: “I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him.”

According to that same article, Hylton delivered a ransom note to a friend of Vigliarolo’s asking for more than $400,000, even though the victim was already dead by that point. A 1985 article in The New York Times, which misspelled Donna’s last name as “Hilton,” put the ransom demand at $435,000. For her participation in the murder, according to Psychology Today, Hylton was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Organizers of the march, who banned pro-life women from participating, did not return The Daily Caller’s request for comment regarding Hylton’s participation as a featured speaker.

Hylton, who now works as an activist for criminal justice reform, participated in a panel last April in support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s failed presidential campaign.

Hylton’s participation in the Women’s March was first pointed out by conservative outlet The American Spectator.

Correction: this article originally attributed the quote from Hylton’s accomplice to Hylton.

