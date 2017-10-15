Women Survives Las Vegas Shooting Only to Lose Her Home in Deadly California Fires a Week Later

FOLLOW US!



The 51-year-old California resident survived two tragedies in just over one week — first the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 that left 58 country music fans dead and injured 527 others, and then the California wildfires that have taken the lives of at least 31 so far a week later at on Oct. 8.

“Last Sunday, I was running from bullets,” Flores told Fox-KTVU. “This Sunday, I was running from fire.”

Fighting fire, is more like it. Flores —who has been a firefighter, a paramedic and she now works part-time as a flight attendant and as a customer service representative at Kaiser Air in Santa Rosa — told the news station she grabbed a garden hose alongside firefights to try to keep the flames from engulfing her parent’s house in Santa Rosa. (Flores had been staying with her parents as she prepared for a move to a different part of the city.) – READ MORE