Woman Wins Election, Democrats Outraged

FOLLOW US!



Jon Ossoff raised millions of dollars from people who couldn’t vote for him. He couldn’t even vote for himself. In retrospect, maybe that was a problem.

Congratulations to our newest member of Congress, Karen Handel. But if you think feminists and other Democrats are happy about a woman winning an election, if you think they’re celebrating this victory over rape culture and toxic masculinity and whatnot, you haven’t taken into account that the woman in question is a Republican.

Here are just a few delicious morsels of post-election schadenfreude:

At what point is this not a failure of Democrats but toxic, vindictive voters willing to elect hateful bigots? https://t.co/EYNDuzxzGL — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 21, 2017

One important lesson is that when they go low, going high doesn’t f**king work. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 21, 2017

Best thing that could come out of the #GA06 results is for Democratic Party to finally give up its self-destructive obsession with centrism — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 21, 2017

(Democrats: Please listen to Sally Kohn.)

nothing to get too excited about when you realize it cost a republican 23 million dollars to keep a solid gop seat — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) June 21, 2017

Anyone who understands how profoundly 30 years of conservative media framing has altered America isn’t surprised by GOP victories. #GA06 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 21, 2017

Tomorrow we start doing the work again…at least, those of us who understand the phrase, “nevertheless, she persisted.” — Karoli (@Karoli) June 21, 2017

Yes, that’s exactly what Karen Handel did. No matter what the Dems threw at her, she persisted nevertheless.

A woman shatters the glass ceiling, and the same people who told you to vote for Hillary Clinton whether or not you like her or agree with her — based solely on her genitalia — are super-bummed. The same people who called you a misogynist for refusing to vote for a woman are angry that another woman won something. It’s almost as if Democrats’ ideals and principles are disposable when they interfere with their political goals.

Almost!

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]