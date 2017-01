A mother whose son was killed nearly 15 years ago by an illegal immigrant has vowed to help President Donald Trump build his planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Give me a shovel,” Agnes Gibboney told KCBS-TV Wednesday. “Put me to dig the trench. I would be happy to do that. Rain or shine, 100 degrees, 120, I don’t care. I will be honored to do it.” – READ MORE