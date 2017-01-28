Politics Security
Woman Who Begged for Trump To Be Assassinated Immediately Gets Terminated from Job
We have all unfortunately witnessed countless instances of people on the left expressing their antipathy for President Donald Trump since his campaign for the White House began, and some of what has been said about him has crossed the line into criminality.
Take for example Heather Lowrey of Louisville, Kentucky, who essentially called for the assassination of Trump in a late-night tweet following Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to TheBlaze. – READ MORE