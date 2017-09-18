With Netanyahu in Manhattan, NYPD Bomb Squad En Route to Israeli Consulate for Suspicious Package

The NYPD Bomb Squad is en route to the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan to investigate another suspicious package delivered to the compound, law enforcement sources said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in Manhattan today and this week for meetings at the United Nations.

Law enforcement sources said additional suspicious envelopes and packages had been delivered to the Israeli Consulate in recent days.

This story is Developing and we will follow.