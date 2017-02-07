True Pundit

With FBI Closing In, Cover-Up Queen Hillary Clinton — Wearing a Burlap Sack — Tells Women to ‘Speak Out’ in Bizarre VIDEO

After years of working to silence and smear women who accused her husband of sexual assault and rape, Hillary Clinton in suddenly encouraging women to speak out.

Perhaps the pending FBI investigations into Clinton and her charity cabal are taking their toll on Hillary, who is seen in this video wearing what appears to be a burlap sack.

Wonder if Hillary has enthusiastically instructed Clinton Foundation personnel and donors to speak out as well.

 

  • Greg

    Meaningless!

  • huntress

    Stfu hitlery. Go pour water over your head and melt away never,ever to be heard from AGAIN!

  • digimn

    Hillary is making burlap great again

  • Takiwa

    Hasn’t she come to the conclusion yet, she’s irrelevant?
    Poor thing.

  • 10_26

    I’m sure it is singling something to her secret society comrades.

  • benoNetanya .

    A bad tooth ache keeps coming back, time for extraction or extradition to Haiti.

  • benoNetanya .

    The people of Nineveh after Jonah’s visit repented and wore burlap sack, a connection? The whore of BABILON repenting?

  • BoomerJAZZ78

    That march seriously eroded the left among women. The conference and its march showed that the left has friends mostly in low places. In contrast the march a few days later had many times the left’s numbers, women who seek good rather than the lowest common denominator. Hillary’s group always takes the dirt road.

  • BoomerJAZZ78

    The DOJ man commeth.

  • Tony Soprano

    Why is this woman still thinking she matters? She is a worthless piece of skin

  • Hey, dirt roads have a lot of good, country people living on them! How about her group always takes the low road…. oh, never mind. I know what you mean. lol

    Yeah, they are horrible people and they always choose wrong and filth over right and clean goodness.

  • Are we waiting on Sessions to be confirmed, or is the DOJ going ahead with the investigations?

    We really need to make an example of some HIGH level corrupt politicians. It would do the nation a world of good. It would send a message to other politicians to knock off the crooked behavior or to at least be less brazen about it.

  • I would love to see a parody of Justin Temberlakes, “I’m bringing sexy back” with one of the Hillary impersonators singing “I’m bringing burlap back”.

    On second thought, no, I just want her to go away… behind bars.

  • Jules

    What? She’s the woman who stayed married to a pervert because she couldn’t do it on her own. She’s the worst example for women EVER!!

  • Luke Vader

    bwahaha

  • Jean Harrison

    Women didn’t organize that march…and the only valuable & powerful are the “progressives”

  • DimpleNut

    That would be mean to Haiti. I prefer Guantanamo.

  • ktchnsnk

    I’ll take “What she said, just before dropping off the edge of the earth at the end of the world” for $500, Alex