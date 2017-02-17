Politics TV
Wishful Thinking? Kate Bolduan Tells CNN Audience To Stand By For Speech From ‘President Obama’ (VIDEO)
CNN’s Kate Bolduan suffered a slip of the tongue Thursday morning.
While closing the 11:00 am, EST hour, Bolduan told her audience to stand by for a speech from the White House.
“We are waiting for President Obama to come and speak to the media in a news conference,” She stated. “He will be holding a news conference very shortly, at least in part, to announce his new nominee for Labor Secretary.”
WATCH:
Good thing nobody noticed.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
-
L Garou
-
jubadoobai