Wishful Thinking? Kate Bolduan Tells CNN Audience To Stand By For Speech From ‘President Obama’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



CNN’s Kate Bolduan suffered a slip of the tongue Thursday morning.

While closing the 11:00 am, EST hour, Bolduan told her audience to stand by for a speech from the White House.

“We are waiting for President Obama to come and speak to the media in a news conference,” She stated. “He will be holding a news conference very shortly, at least in part, to announce his new nominee for Labor Secretary.”

WATCH:



Good thing nobody noticed.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].