Wisconsin teen found mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to please Slender Man

A Wisconsin teenager who admitted to taking part in the stabbing of a classmate to please horror character Slender Man will avoid prison time after a jury determined Friday that she was mentally ill at the time of the incident.

Anissa Weier, 15, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors but claimed she was mentally ill at the time of the attack and was not responsible for her actions. A plea agreement called for her to spend at least three years in a mental hospital if judged mentally ill, and 10 years in prison if not.

Weier and Morgan Geyer lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, investigators said. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who was barely alive, in the woods. All three girls were 12-years-old at the time. – READ MORE