Wisconsin Says At Least 60 People Voted Illegally In Primary

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says at least 60 people illegally voted during its presidential primary.

Staff at the commission conducted the investigation after receiving several referrals of voter fraud from municipal clerks after the primary and general elections, according to the Associated Press.

The reported cases of illegal voting involved 17-year-olds spanning 29 counties across the state.

Commission spokesperson Reid Magney said the teenagers were mistaken of their eligibility and that they weren’t trying to circumvent the law, which inherently infers that the workers at the polling places were either negligent or oblivious to state rules.

“It wasn’t a case of anyone sneaking in,” Magney said, according to the AP. “It was a misunderstanding of the law,” referring to the notion that the teens thought if they turned 18 ahead of the general election, they could vote in the primary.

Law enforcement agrees.

Kewaunee County District Attorney Andrew Naze is not pressing charges against the 17-year-olds who were referred to him by clerks because he believes it wasn’t out of malice, but rather a false impression.

The commission is expected to approve the report Tuesday and then send it to the legislature for further review.

The reports of the 60 or so people voting illegally comes after President Donald Trump called for an investigation into voter fraud in January.

Trump originally claimed that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election, despite the fact he was victorious. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state of Wisconsin since former President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump tweeted in November.

“Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California – so why isn’t the media reporting on this? Serious bias – big problem!” he continued in a separate tweet.

