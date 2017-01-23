Entertainment Politics
Will Kimmel Turn the Oscars into the Globes 2.0?
Another year, another set of Academy Awards up ahead. There once was a time when the annual ceremony was worthy of promotion and our attention. It truly did celebrate the best of an artistic medium without self-congratulatory excess, without hosts who went political.
Once. Long ago. We know now that award shows are less about the celebration of art and more about stars patting themselves on the back and using a stage as a platform to preach to America.