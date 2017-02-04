Wilders: Trump Has Already Done More Than Europe Ever Has To Curb Mass Migration

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his executive order to temporarily ban immigration from seven countries, saying he has already done more to curb mass migration than the entire European continent ever has.

“Here there is a politician who does not only keep his promises and fulfills his promises in the election campaign, but has done more to beat the mass immigration in two weeks time than the whole European governments [have] in their whole existence,” Wilders said during a book release in The Hague Thursday. “I’m sure if we would have had that kind of policy for instance in the Netherlands and other countries in Europe, that a lot of turmoil, a lot of terrorism would have been spared.”

Populist leaders from across Europe recently met in Koblenz, Germany to set up a game plan for the key election in 2017. Wilders said he was inspired by Trump’s election victory and proclaimed a “patriotic spring in Europe.”

“Yesterday a new America, today Koblenz and tomorrow a new Europe,” Wilders said. “We are the start of a patriotic spring in Europe.”

Wilders has promised to ban the Quran and hold a referendum on the Netherlands’ European Union membership if elected prime minister in March. The party leads in polls but will have a hard time finding coalition partners over its reputation as a racist party.

(DAILY CALLER)

