WILD PHOTOS: Billionaire Buddy Sir Richard Branson Chokes Out, Wrestles Obama Who Ditches Secret Service to Kite Surf

THESE incredible photos show former US President Barack Obama as you’ve never seen him before – wrestling with billionaire pal Richard Branson and learning to kite surf. (Strangely No pictures of Michelle kite surfing though.)

Obama, photographed while on holiday on Branson’s luxurious Necker Island, took up the sport while on holiday after being succeeded by President Donald Trump last month. —READ MORE