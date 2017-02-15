WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Is Back On Twitter — ‘Battle For Dominance’ Between Trump And Intel. Community

FOLLOW US!



WikiLeaks founder and publisher Julian Assange activated his personal Twitter account Tuesday, and he’s already begun weighing in on the nascent days of the Trump Administration.

Our publisher @JulianAssange has activated his personal account and made his first tweet today. See @JulianAssange — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 14, 2017

Assange, currently still living in exile at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, wrote that the fallout from former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation indicates a “battle for dominance is playing out between the elected U.S. government and the intelligence community.”

Amazing battle for dominance is playing out between the elected US govt & the IC who consider themselves to be the 'permanent government'. — Julian Assange (@julianassange) February 15, 2017

He included the caveat that the intelligence community considers itself “to be the permanent government.”

Assange also joked about conspiratorial rumors regarding his own death.

Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated (in a curious plot) https://t.co/S7Nd9SIXIw pic.twitter.com/KpDzLbokxH — Julian Assange (@julianassange) February 14, 2017

The WikiLeaks publisher picked up nearly 50,000 followers within 24 hours of activating the new account.

LISTEN:





(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].