WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Is Back On Twitter — ‘Battle For Dominance’ Between Trump And Intel. Community

WikiLeaks founder and publisher Julian Assange activated his personal Twitter account Tuesday, and he’s already begun weighing in on the nascent days of the Trump Administration.

 

Assange, currently still living in exile at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, wrote that the fallout from former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation indicates a “battle for dominance is playing out between the elected U.S. government and the intelligence community.”

 

He included the caveat that the intelligence community considers itself “to be the permanent government.”

Assange also joked about conspiratorial rumors regarding his own death.

 

The WikiLeaks publisher picked up nearly 50,000 followers within 24 hours of activating the new account.

