WikiLeaks Implies It Is Set To Release Wiretapped Communications Of Merkel

WikiLeaks implied in a tweet Monday that it is set to “publish many [Central Intelligence Agency] or [National Security Agency] intercepts” of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of her visit to the U.S.

“Terrified talk in US national security circles that WikiLeaks is going to publish many CIA or NSA intercepts of Merkel tonight or tomorrow,” WikiLeaks tweeted. This release would come a week after WikiLeaks published internal CIA documents about the agency’s hacking operations.

WikiLeaks has previously released documents showing that the NSA bugged a meeting between Merkel and then-U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon. Der Spiegel also reported in 2013 that the NSA targeted Merkel’s cellphone.

Merkel was scheduled to meet with President Trump on Tuesday. However, a snow storm has moved the visit to Friday.

(DAILY CALLER)

