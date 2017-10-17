True Pundit

WikiLeaks founder Assange says he made 50,000% return on bitcoin thanks to the US government

Posted on
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claims his organization has made a 50,000 percent return on bitcoin after investing in the cryptocurrency in 2010 — and it’s all thanks to the U.S. government.

In a tweet over the weekend, Assange posted a screenshot of bitcoin prices on July 18, 2010 and October 14, 2017 on industry website CoinDesk. In this period, the price of bitcoin went from $0.06 to around $5,814. This represents a 9,689,900 percent increase.

Assange, however, said that he has made a 50,000 percent return, presumably investing in bitcoin over the six-year period.

And the WikiLeaks founder said this was because the U.S. government forced payment companies like Visa and MasterCard to carry out “an illegal banking blockade” against his organization. – READ MORE

