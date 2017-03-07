True Pundit

Featured Politics TV

Wikileaks Exposes CIA’s Embedded Devices Branch Op That Allows Feds to Eavesdrop, Possibly Video Stream While Your Smart TV is Shut Off

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Operation “Weeping Angel” … This incredible breach of American’s privacy is Developing and unfolding as we write this.

Refresh this page for live updates and additions.

This has to be one of the largest privacy breaches in world history. The CIA, working with British spy agency MI5, have developed a back door for a smart TV that allows government snooping while the television is turned off. And that may now include live video streaming of your living room and office.

Or you think it is turned off. It is actually in fake “dummy” off mode that allows government agencies worldwide to snoop on your conversations. Dubbed “Weeping Angel,” the program employs what is termed the ” Fake-Off mode” and saves the audio files — and now possibly video as well — of your conversations and then a computer algorithm analyzes them for target or hot words. If your conversation mentions keyword like “bomb” or “assassination”  or “Allah” your audio files are flagged for HUMINT analysis by CIA analysts and worldwide spies depending on how far reaching this technology is.

In a 2014 document detailing future and improvements to the program, CIA officials said they planned to add a feature where the Agency could capture video and video snapshots of people through their televisions. This would put the federal government and the CIA right in your family room and office.

The CIA calls this technology a SmartTV Implant.

The existing audio technology alone — absent the even more invasive video features — would seem to break several federal laws, including the tenet that the CIA does not conduct domestic spying within the borders of the United States.

The target television manufacturer for the technology is Samsung smart TVs and while it has been known publicly that snooping is enabled via certain Samsung models it was never known that there was a fake off mode where conversations could be recorded while the owner thought the appliance was shut off.

Enter Weeping Angel. The program allows federal agents to control your television set remotely while you believe it is shut off, including these elements disclosed in a previously classified CIA documents released by Wikileaks:

  • Blue LED on back remains powered when in Fake-Off mode
  • WiFi interface is disabled in Fake-Off mode
  • Max possible storage usage is 700MB (of 1.6GB).  Increasing requires a change to (& recompile of) the source.
  • In Fake-Off mode, the Samsung and SmartHub logos are not shown.

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • alvindawg

    And we wonder how these conversations were tapped and to even suggest that Obama couldn’t get this done, oh get real your talking about the most corrupt president in the history of these United States. He will lie to you even when you have audio, video of him doing the exact opposite. And whom does that sound like? Can you say Pelosi, Shumar etc. What a crock.

  • jubadoobai

    If the TV is attached to a surge protector or other strip, hit the off switch. Turn off electrical power to the tv or detach the tv’s plug from it’s power source. There’s no remote control device that can fix that.

  • kasullie

    I’ll be at home having a conversation about hair loss or whatever–something I’ve never looked up on the internet or anything, and suddenly my email will be bombarded with hair loss information. This has been happening for years. They listen to everything.

  • Pyrran

    When you’re not using your webcam, disconnect it from your computer. If you’ve got a laptop, cover the camera and mic with electrical tape. In general, look for a physical solution to the problem. Like you say, kill the power to the device by unplugging it. There’s no electronic way around that. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5c59e005ab01a96fe374f9cd75bef31d29beb7cfca1ff3c78fb0829e35b24e8e.jpg

  • jubadoobai

    Yeah. I’ve had my computer’s webcam come on just like that. Covered it up.

  • Nick

    So in reality what we have here is Russia starting a smoke screen for a failing Trump administration.

    The whole Trump presidency is going be marred by one disaster after another. His entire cabinet is practically a recruitment poster for ISIS. They are as happy for Trump to be president as Vlad is.

    Fortunately for the Donald, he inherits an America that is doing better than ever. Thanks to Obama, we have record unemployment numbers, record stock market highs, low gas prices, legalized gay marriage, low health insurance costs (mine is less than 100/month thanks to Obamacare), low car insurance costs (mine is just 25/month from Insurance Panda), low mortgage rates, high consumer confidence, legalized marijuana (almost), and more personal freedoms than ever before!

    Trump, on the other hand, picks another ignorant right wing fascist with mental health issues for his administration. We are in trouble, America!

  • Brett Carey

    The reality is you are being paid to make this ridiculous comment, because no one can actually be this stupid.