WikiLeaks Claims 99 Percent Of Its CIA Documents Not Yet Released

Less than one percent of WikiLeaks’ CIA files were released in yesterday’s document dump, the anti-secrecy organization claimed Wednesday.

WikiLeaks has already indicated that its cache of stolen CIA files, which the group is calling “Vault 7,” will be dripped out over a series of releases.

The group used similar methods in publishing emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta.

Tuesday’s release revealed a global covert hacking operation by the CIA, showing how CIA hackers convert smart phones, Samsung TVs and other electronics into covert microphones used for spying.

WikiLeaks has released less than 1% of its #Vault7 series in its part one publication yesterday 'Year Zero'. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 8, 2017

WikiLeaks says it obtained the CIA files after the agency “lost control” of the documents after they began circulating among a 5,000-person network of former U.S. government hackers and contractors, one of whom WikiLeaks claims is the one who leaked the documents.

Preliminary reports indicate that the document dump could have a more significant impact than the Edward Snowden leaks in 2013, which revealed the extent of the NSA’s surveillance program.

