Why The Press Needs To Stop Comparing Everything To Watergate

Of course, Dean doesn’t always say that politicians provoking Watergate comparisons are worse than Nixon. Quite the opposite. See Dean’s New York Times op-ed from October 31, just over a week before the presidential election: “No, ‘Emailgate’ Is Not Worse Than Watergate.” The rather demonstrable charge in “Emailgate” is that Clinton endangered national security for selfish reasons, and lied repeatedly about what she did.

Without diminishing Watergate’s significance, it was largely a self-contained domestic partisan scandal. Is calling what Clinton did “worse than Watergate” really indefensible? According to Dean, “her actions bear no similarities whatsoever to Nixon’s criminalization of his presidency.” No similarities? Personally, I wonder what stands a better chance of being recovered—Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 deleted emails, or the missing 18 minutes of Nixon’s tape recordings. – READ MORE