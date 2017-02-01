Politics Security World
‘Why Not?’ France’s Le Pen Could Copy Trump’s Travel Restrictions
A representative of France’s populist Front National party has said if their leader, Marine Le Pen, becomes president she would consider emulating the U.S. president’s restrictions on immigration from terror-linked states.
Front National mayor Steeve Briois, a leading member of Ms. Le Pen’s campaign team, was asked by reporters if his party would consider copying Mr. Trump’s newly implemented policy if given the chance. – READ MORE