Why livestreamed suicides are becoming a disturbing new norm

The spate of suicides livestreamed across the country in the span of less than a month is troubling to a top mental health professional who says the trend could be a potential trigger for others to broadcast their deaths.

Dr. Richard McKeon head of the suicide prevention unit of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services is just one of the nation’s leading mental health professionals who have noticed an uptick in the disturbing videos. – READ MORE