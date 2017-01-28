Why Do Democrats Fear Trump’s Probe of “Fake” Voter Fraud?

NEW YORK — Three days into President Donald J. Trump’s action-packed first week in office, he promised “a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD,” as he explained Wednesday morning, via Twitter. This will include “those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

This impending probe follows Trump’s private remarks to congressional leaders Monday night that some 3 to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote last November 8. – READ MORE