Whoopi, Behar In Denial: ‘We Will Never Know’ Why Clinton Lost Election (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Friday on The View, hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar revealed they were still in denial over the 2016 election results. Discussing the leaked excerpts from Hillary Clinton’s upcoming memoir, the two die-hard liberals at the table clashed with moderate hosts Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, over the reasons why Clinton lost the election.

Joy Behar even went so far as to claim that Clinton really did “win” the election, while Whoopi went into conspiracy theory land, saying we would “never know” why Clinton really lost.