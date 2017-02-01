Whoopi: Are the Trump Administration Values ‘Really Much Different than the Taliban’s’?

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if the “values” of Trump administration are “really much different than the Taliban’s?”

Goldberg said, "We also keep hearing about terrorists hating our American values. We had this conversation yesterday. So let me ask you now now, we have had a leader who's repeatedly demeaned women, wants to defund organizations that benefit woman, calling on the media to shut up, specifically wants to give preferential treatment based on religion, are these values really much different than the Taliban's?"