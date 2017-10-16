White House Working Mom Kellyanne Conway on the ‘High Horse Cavalry’ and Harvey Weinstein Scandal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway shared with Values Voter Summit participants on Friday, the respect for and elevation of women in the White House as compared to the “high horse cavalry” and Harvey Weinstein.

Conway thanked the crowd and encouraged them to continue to stand firm and push forward freedom and democracy.

She said she didn’t “know how she would be able to do any of this without my faith.” She said humility is an essential component of serving in the position that she does now.

Conway said that she approaches her job as a woman of faith, with an attitude that she is blessed and privileged to serve her country at the moment, knowing “for every time there is a season and that God places us in certain areas, at certain points in our life.”

“The greatest professional privilege of my life is to work for the President, the Vice President, and this great nation,” said Conway, adding, “The greatest privilege of my life by far is being mother to those four children.” She said nothing compares to it and gives her perspective constantly. – READ MORE