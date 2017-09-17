White House Will Release ‘Priorities and Principles’ of DACA Immigration Deal in 7-10 Days

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Friday that the Trump Administration will be laying out details of a possible deal with Democrat and Republican congressional leaders to pass legislation on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and border security measures.

One reporter referenced President Donald Trump’s tweet that no chain migration could be a part of an immigration bill, then asked Sanders, “What did he mean by that?”

“The President is focused on making sure that in the efforts of these ongoing conversations between both Democrats and Republicans, that we deliver on responsible immigration reform. He wants to help American workers and families,” replied Sanders.

“He’s still 100% committed to the wall. And we’re going to be laying out what our specific priorities and principles are in that front over the next 7-10 days. We’ll make sure that you guys are all part of that,” Sanders continued in Friday’s briefing. – READ MORE