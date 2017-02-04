Politics Security World
White House Vows ‘Emergency Stay’ of Judicial Order Thwarting President’s Immigration Order
The White House issued a statement vowing to file for an emergency stay of a federal judge’s order to block President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration and refugees from high risk countries from the Middle East.
“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” read a statement from Sean Spicer to reporters. – READ MORE