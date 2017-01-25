Politics Security World
White House: The US will stop China from taking over territory in international waters
President Donald Trump’s administration promised on Monday that the US would stop China from taking over land in international waters in the South China Sea, but seemed to back off more hawkish claims made by secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson at a senate hearing.
“I think the US is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE