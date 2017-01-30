Politics
UPDATE: Trump Will Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday at 8PM EST
A White House official says President Donald Trump could announce his pick for the Supreme Court as early as Monday.
Trump originally said the announcement would come on Thursday, but the official says the timeframe could be sped up.
Three federal appeals court judges are said to have emerged as leading candidates: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. The official says the president has also been considering Diane Sykes, one of his early favorites for the high court seat. – READ MORE
UPDATE:
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017