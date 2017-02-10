White House Says Justin Trudeau Will Visit President Trump Monday

Justin Trudeau will visit the White House Monday.

The prime minister of Canada and President Trump “look forward to a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations,” the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Trudeau took a swipe at the president during a town hall in Ontario in early January.

“Canadians expect their government to have a constructive working relationship with the incoming American administration, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Trudeau said. “But there are things that we hold dear that the Americans haven’t prioritized.”

“And I’m never going to shy away from standing up for what I believe in — whether it’s proclaiming loudly to the world that I am a feminist, whether it’s understanding that immigration is a source of strength for us and Muslim Canadians are an essential part of the success of our country today and into the future.”

(DAILY CALLER)

