White House Savages Blumenthal; Leaks VIDEO of Senator Almost Getting Crushed By Train During Press Conference

White House insiders by late Thursday circulated a TV news video of clumsy Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal nearly getting run over by an Amtrak train during a press conference on of all things — train safety.

Hours after President Donald Trump savaged Sen. Blumenthal for lying about having served in military action during Vietnam, White House insiders circulated the video in a satirical correspondence asking if the bumbling Blumenthal looked like a war hero. Insiders said the video was making its rounds among White House staff and Republican insiders in the last 24 hours.