Politics Security World
White House Promises ‘Extreme Vetting’ for Australian Refugee Deal
President Donald Trump will allow the refugee deal with Australia go through, White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed, despite the fact that it was negotiated during former President Barack Obama’s administration.
“The president is unbelievably disappointed in the previous administration’s deal that was made and how poorly it was crafted,” Spicer explained to reporters at the White House Press Briefing. – READ MORE