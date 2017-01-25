White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Waged Five Year War Against Dippin’ Dots

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is in the news for his war against anyone reporting that Donald Trump’s inauguration attendance was smaller than for past ceremonies, but for the last several years, Spicer has been waging a different war—against “Ice Cream of the Future,” Dippin’ Dots.

The treat, made by flash freezing ice cream into tiny balls and served with a wooden spoon, has apparently tortured Spicer routinely since 2010 and, in return, the former RNC director has cataloged the company’s slow descent into bankruptcy. – READ MORE