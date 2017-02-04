White House On ‘Paid Protesters:’ ‘We Know Who They Are’ (VIDEO)

Sean Spicer said the Trump White House knows who the rioters that have violently protested pro-Donald Trump and conservative events are.

After an event featuring Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California Berkeley campus was canceled this week because protesters set the campus ablaze and pepper sprayed people wearing Trump gear, the president tweeted, “Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

The Daily Caller asked the press secretary Friday if the White House would investigate the “professional anarchists and paid protesters.”

“I think we know who they are,” Spicer said. “I don’t know that we need to do an investigation.”

WATCH:



When asked exactly who the groups are in a follow-up email, Spicer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

