White House: ‘Muslim Ban’ Hysteria is ‘Ludicrous’

The Donald Trump administration pushed back this weekend against the media-fueled uproar against the executive order implemented on Friday restricting immigration and travel from seven high-risk countries in the Middle East.

“The United States admits, from the Muslim majority countries of the world, more people every year than any other country on earth that is not itself a member of that region,” a senior official explained to reporters at the White House on Saturday, adding that “the notion that this is a Muslim ban is ludicrous.” – READ MORE