White House Ensures Iraqis Who Helped US Won’t Be Denied Entry

Bowing to concerns from the Pentagon, the White House has issued new guidance to ensure Iraqi interpreters who helped American forces will not be turned away when seeking to enter the U.S.

During the initial rollout of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel, Iraqis who worked with U.S. troops were given the same treatment as anyone else from Iraq, one of the seven terror-prone nations singled out in Trump’s 90-day ban on visas. – READ MORE